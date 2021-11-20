Ryan Reynolds joins the list of candidates to be the next James Bond

Since Daniel Craig left the role of James bond, you have heard many names of actors who could play the next agent 007, for example Hugh Jackman or Regé-Jean Page. But some have not hesitated to put the rumors aside and talk about it openly, such as Dwayne Johnson, and now also Ryan Reynolds.

Although Ryan reynolds has repeatedly announced that has taken a break from acting, the actor has not hesitated to offer himself for the coveted role. Of course, with one condition.

With a condition

In a chat with The Times, speaking about his life, his career, and his role as Deadpool, Reynolds has assured that he would be delighted to get into the skin of the character that Daniel Craig has left right now without a titular actor.

“Heard you are looking for a new Bond”, Ryan Reynolds dropped. However, he imposed a condition to be able to play the role, something related to nothing more and nothing less than the famous secret agent’s favorite drink: “Could you accept a Canadian gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.”

Ryan reynolds has shown on numerous occasions that action movies are his thing, however, in the interview did not make it clear if his proposal was totally serious, or it was just an opportunity to joke about it.

Would you leave the break for James Bond?

After brand new ‘Red alert’, ‘Free Guy’, and finish shooting the movie ‘Spirited’ which will hit theaters in 2022, Ryan Reynolds announced he needed to take a break of acting to spend more time with his family, and focus on other projects.

Perhaps the importance of the role of James Bond is interesting enough as if to consider getting back in front of the cameras.

At the moment, everything is in the air, the next James Bond will continue to be expected.

