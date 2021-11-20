Ryan Gosling’s style

Another exceptional actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, has a birthday in November: an excuse to brush up on his style

More brilliant looks from the big screen: Henry Cavill’s bicep-show off sweaters.

Keep getting inspired by the best looks timeless John F. Kennedy

On November 12, 1980, 41 years ago today, it came to the world Ryan Gosling. He was born in Ontario (Canada) and his origins, unlike other stars who triumphed as children, had nothing to do with acting. His mother was a secretary and his father worked in a paper factory. However, going to a casting to be part of The Mickey Mouse Club changed his life. He lived for a couple of years in Florida and shared the small screen with Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. At 17 he dropped out of school to definitely focus on acting.

It was in 2001 when he established himself as an actor. His role as a young Jewish man turned neo-Nazi in The believer It earned him critical acclaim and allowed him to make his way into independent cinema. Three years later, he made the leap to more commercial cinema thanks to the romantic drama Noahs diary. From there Ryan Gosling has had a difficult career to pigeonhole because their CV includes titles of all kinds and conditions, from action tapes and gangsters like The gangster squad, even the most unlikely but endearing stories, like that of Lars and a real girl musicals like La La Land or biopics and movies based on real events like The big bet or The first man.

It is precisely this variety of character that makes Ryan Gosling one of the most versatile actors when it comes to style. What do you need? A look of a rebellious biker? From a scientist from the 1960s? From a petty commissioner from the 70s? The perfect metrosexual in tight suits and perfectly coiffed? Ryan Gosling has them all and here, on the occasion of his 40th birthday, we leave you the best.