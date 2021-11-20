Ryan Gosling’s style

Maria Moratti / With youGetty Images
On November 12, 1980, 41 years ago today, it came to the world Ryan Gosling. He was born in Ontario (Canada) and his origins, unlike other stars who triumphed as children, had nothing to do with acting. His mother was a secretary and his father worked in a paper factory. However, going to a casting to be part of The Mickey Mouse Club changed his life. He lived for a couple of years in Florida and shared the small screen with Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. At 17 he dropped out of school to definitely focus on acting.
It was in 2001 when he established himself as an actor. His role as a young Jewish man turned neo-Nazi in The believer It earned him critical acclaim and allowed him to make his way into independent cinema. Three years later, he made the leap to more commercial cinema thanks to the romantic drama Noahs diary. From there Ryan Gosling has had a difficult career to pigeonhole because their CV includes titles of all kinds and conditions, from action tapes and gangsters like The gangster squad, even the most unlikely but endearing stories, like that of Lars and a real girl musicals like La La Land or biopics and movies based on real events like The big bet or The first man.
It is precisely this variety of character that makes Ryan Gosling one of the most versatile actors when it comes to style. What do you need? A look of a rebellious biker? From a scientist from the 1960s? From a petty commissioner from the 70s? The perfect metrosexual in tight suits and perfectly coiffed? Ryan Gosling has them all and here, on the occasion of his 40th birthday, we leave you the best.
Blade Runner: 2049
Ryan Gosling got into replicant K here. The second part of the mythical “Blade Runner” may never overshadow the original but the look the actor wore, especially that three-quarter coat in an undefined green color , will go down in history as one of the most iconic.
The Believer
In “The Believer”, as this film was called in Spain, we saw a Ryan Gosling with a shaved head and the neo-Nazi aesthetic of his character, Daniel Balint, the son of a Jewish family who ends up serving as a member of a fascist group. Leaving aside the swastika shirt, his Dr. Martens boots and his bomber jacket, they are pure trend.
Half nelson
In this film, Ryan Gosling stepped into the shoes of an irreverent and controversial professor. His look is a true reflection of the early 2000s in the heyday of Carrera sunglasses, and with a very contemporary haircut.
Lars and a real girl
Thanks to this film, Ryan Gosling earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical and a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actor. And not only that, but he also left us memorable looks like this one with a jacquard shirt, tie and sweater. Just perfect.
Lars and a real girl II
This two-color coat and the wool hat is another of the looks that Lars leaves us as inspiration for this winter.
Gangster squad
Virtually every shot featuring Sergeant Jerry Wooters is guaranteed style inspiration. The innate elegance of the 1950s is partly to blame with those matching jacket suits and hats of impeccable wool.
The first man
Here, Ryan Gosling stepped into the shoes of the mythical Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon aboard Apollo 11. A good dose of inspiration for those seeking functional 1960s looks.
Two good guys
This black comedy action flick is a bunch of good ideas for hardcore ’70s fans, starting with Ryan Rosling’s mustache here, and continuing with the craziest and boldest symphony of patterned shirts you’ll ever see.
The big bet
If you think that Ryan Gosling could never be a reference for your more formal office looks, it is because you have not seen him in the role of Jared Vennett. His closet is perfect for any meeting with the highest level hehe.
Blue valentine
This leather jacket with a hoodie underneath was one of the looks most iconic scenes of the first decade of the 2000s. It was carried by his character Dean in some of the most mythical scenes of this romantic drama.
The place beyond the pines
Ryan Gosling’s definitive movie for motorcycle lovers is this one in which he played a motorcycle stuntman. Full of biker looks with a badass knit with military-style boots, cargo pants and T-shirts with cut-off sleeves.
The place beyond the pines II
And be careful, because it not only gives clues in terms of clothing, but also tattoos. Her incredible makeup left her a body full of tattoos of all styles.
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Here is the perfect manual of what was baptized as the metrosexual style. Perfectly fitted suits, tight shirts with a generous neckline on a perfectly worked body to be worn.
Drive
Could we say that this bomber-style jacket with an embroidered scorpion on the back is one of the most famous in cinema? We could and we would not be wrong. In 2011, when this film was released, it was the most sought after garment.
La La Land
Several things will remain from the La La Land film for posterity, one of them being the two-color lace-up shoes with which Ryan Gosling marked one of the most legendary dances of this film that reflects the search for success in Hollywood.
