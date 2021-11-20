rumors and transfers of the Eagles towards the Clausura 2022

The Eagles of America will have to rearm to face the Clausura 2022: Will there be luxury signings?

For having been the super leader of the regular phase of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 of the MX League, America will enjoy a well deserved rest while eight clubs face each other in reclassification. Those driven by Santiago Solari They will await their rival and, later, they will begin their way in the Big Party …

Meanwhile, outside of the strictly sports, the board will begin to plan what will be the Closing 2022. The winter pass market is now open and the movements started to show: The Eagles still had no confirmations, but they did have rumors that began to circulate on social networks.

HIGH RUMORS

– Israel Reyes (Puebla): The footballer of the team led by Nicolás Larcamón has already attracted attention in El Nido. However, while both clubs are in the Liguilla, there will be no official versions about it.

SIGNAL RUMORS

– Bruno Valdez (Tigres UANL): Antonio Sancho, manager of the royal team, confirmed his interest in the Paraguayan central defender at a press conference. In Coapa they still do not know if a formal offer will arrive.

DISCHARGE CONFIRMED

– Mauro Lainez (Xolos de Tijuana): From what they showed during the last season, the board of directors headed by Santiago Baños chose to make use of the option to buy the brother of the Real Betis player.

CONFIRMED WITHDRAWALS

No casualties in Santiago Solari’s team at the moment.