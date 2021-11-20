Rubens Sambueza sends message to Chaka Rodríguez after death threats

Rubens Sambueza, captain of the Red Devils of Toluca, spoke at press conference prior to the match between his team and the Pumas, a match in which they play the pass to the Grita México A21 league.

Sambueza opened a parenthesis and spoke of the situation that lived your pressure partner, Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez, who after the match of the Mexican National Team against the United States, received death threats, act that the former player of America reproached and described as a lack of respect.

“With regard to what happened to the Tigres player, of the national team, it seems to me a lack of respect that people hide behind social networks to insult and threaten the family. Hopefully that culprit can be found, a that one, as we say out there, that does not have the hu3vos to say things up front, “said Sambu.

About the visit of the Pumas, Sambueza downplayed to the good mood of the university students, since the playoff is a different game.

“Pumas will be a complicated opponent as always, he comes with an important state of mind, but I think that does not help much because it is another game. We are going to take our precautions, and I think it is going to be a nice repechage match.”

About what Pumas is considered a favorite, Rubens I consider that this is not a lack of respect, they just think to go out to Hell and win the match.

“I don’t think it’s disrespectful that they put Pumas as the favorite. We simply want to go out and play, they are two great teams with history, but at home we will try to enforce the localia and go out to play. We don’t have to talk so much. “, he finished.

Sambueza meets an old acquaintance

Even though you are most reminded his passage through the Eagles of America, team with which got two leagues and two Concachampions, we cannot forget that came to Mexican soccer to play with Cougars at Opening 2007.

During his time at Ciudad Universitaria, Sambu played 35 games and scored four goals for three assists, he could not win any title, staying close in his debut tournament, when Pumas lost the final to Atlante in Cancun.