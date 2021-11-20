Rockstar apologizes for the GTA Trilogy disaster

At this point, it is not news to anyone that the launch of GTA Trilogy has been far from auspicious, as we see it daily on social networks, in comments and in the terrible reviews it is garnering on Metacritic. Hours ago, Rockstar itself decided to issue a statement apologizing to its fans and announcing the return to sales of the original installments of the games.

Rockstar and the foot shot called GTA Trilogy

The text indicates that the company apologizes to anyone who has had problems with the compilation, a title that according to the company itself “was not released in a state that is up to the standards of reality of Rockstar”, The company Its objective is to solve the many problems that the community has highlighted. The first of what seems to be several updates will arrive “in the next few days” and will have modifications for the three games in the collection.

The original trilogy will once again be available for purchase through the Rockstar launcher in its original versions for PC and those who already have Grand Theft Auto Trilogy will receive the traditional versions for free, of course, for a limited time until June 30, although it is not yet known from what day they will be available.