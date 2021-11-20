Rihanna never drinks tap water and spends thousands of dollars a year branding the VIPs

Rihanna She is a diva who has all the money necessary to fulfill her whims, which are not exactly moderate. The singer from Barbados, in addition to maintaining a series of demands every time she travels, does not drink any water, does not drink tap water, because she only ingests French Evian water which is the water preferred by VIP people all over the world, due to its balance of minerals that favors digestion and hydration of the body.

Evian In addition, it is a sponsor of important international events, including tours of Rihanna, who demands liters of the French water brand in her dressing room. However, Evian is not the most expensive mineral water in the world. The list of the most expensive is headed by Beverly Hills 90H20, Bling H20 and Fillico whose cost per bottle can exceed $ 2,600.

But Rihanna isn’t the only one with extravagant demands on water. Singer Mariah Carey bathes with Evian water, although later he said it was with milk, just like actress Julia Roberts who bathes with mineral water as part of an anti-aging therapywhile the singer Lizzo He has also confessed that he uses the famous French water to wash his face and hair.

Other quirks

Rihanna’s whims also include the availability of her stylist 24 hours a day And she always asks for carbohydrates since she is a fan of junk food, despite the fact that she usually takes great care and pays a private chef who prepares what she eats. However, sometimes the diva demands pizza, Oreo cookies, ice cream and chips.

When the diva appeared on ‘The Ellen Show,’ popular host Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t resist questioning her about the menu she asked for as a condition of appearing on the show. On that occasion Rihanna ordered many packets of Cheetos, Golden Grahams cereals, oreos, assorted cereals, instant noodles, red wine, sodas, white wine, vodka, Starbucks Frappuccinos, and black olives in garlic oil. When asked why he asked for these things, he replied: “I like to be prepared: I never know what I’m going to want at all times”, said.

When it comes to bedding for the hotels you visit, also businesswoman asks for a fluffy leopard print rug to lie on the floor, dark curtains with crimped light blue gauze and leopard print pillows, but “under no circumstances sequined.”

Rihanna boasts one of the world’s greatest fortunes, so she can indulge in every whim. Although he has not recorded a new album for more than 4 years, the diva has managed to make huge profits from her company Fenty Beauty, managing to surpass those of other big brands founded by celebritiessuch as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty, and Jessica Alba’s Honest Co.

Rihanna seems to turn everything she touches into gold, and if for that she needs to spend thousands of dollars a year on Evian mineral water, it is well worth the effort, to continue seeing the queen shine.