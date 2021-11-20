Reports assure that Kun Agüero will announce his retirement next week; Barcelona does not deny it

BARCELONA – Sergio Agüero retires. According to information offered by the journalist Gerard Romero this Saturday in his program Jijantes, via streaming, the Argentine forward will publicly announce his decision next week once the tests carried out in recent weeks have confirmed the severity of the coronary pathology that suffers and whose real possibility already advanced a week ago Catalunya Ràdio and that could then be confirmed by ESPN Digital.

ESPN sought to confirm the new information with the Barça club, but he was silent before the news, that it was not denied either, waiting for it to be the Kun himself who makes the announcement of his impending retirement.

The player told interim manager Sergi Barjuan that he felt dizzy and left the game. Getty Images

The 33-year-old Argentine striker, who suffered an arrhythmia on October 31 during the final part of the first half in the game between Barcelona and Alaves at the Camp Nou, the Barça club decided to undergo a treatment that had to last for three months and at the conclusion of which it would be determined if it would be in a position to continue in business.

The player himself, on November 12, responded through social networks showing hope in his recovery, although these tests would have already discovered the impossibility of continuing to compete at the highest level.

After evaluating all the medical examinations, being also visited by AFA doctors, the results showed that the arrhythmia he suffered is not benign as in the case of the player of the Barça women’s team Caroline Graham, who like him underwent an ablation (percutaneous procedure that is done with catheters to reach the heart through a vein or artery), and although the final results should not be known until the month of January, as the days go by and according to the reports, the Kun determined the advisability of advancing the final decision by announcing his withdrawal.

Arrived at Barcelona at the end of last season, a muscle injury at the beginning of August took him off stage for eight weeks and then he was only able to take part in five games, just one of them (against Rayo Vallecano) complete, before suffering the arrhythmia against Alavés.