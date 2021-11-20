report of the teams in the repechage of the Apertura 2021

We present you the news of Santos, San Luis, Toluca, Pumas, Puebla, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Rayados in search of a ticket to the quarterfinals

The teams of the MX League that will fight the repechage to a game in the Opening 2021 They continue with their full work to fight for the ticket that can place them in the League for the title.

ESPN Digital presents the report of the day of Santos Laguna, Athletic of San Luis, Toluca, Cougars, Puebla, Chivas, Blue Cross and Monterrey, prior to their respective meetings that will end up putting four of them in the League for the title.

Cruz Azul, Monterrey and Chivas are looking for their place in the Quarterfinals. ESPN Digital

Santos Laguna It will close its preparation after 6 in the afternoon at the Corona Stadium and it was reported that Alessio da Cruz is still in doubt.

Likewise, it was said that until moments before his confrontation with the Athletic of San Luis, which will be on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in his stadium, it will be known if he is in a position to participate, or not.



With the Potosinos, the members of the campus had the opportunity to live with their families before traveling to Torreón, where they are already.

Gil Muñoz and Salvador González received medical discharge and are back with the team, while Argentine Damián Batallini traveled, but it will be known until Saturday if he can play. To the loss of Fernando Piñuelas is added that of the Colombian midfielder Jhon Duque, who after being evaluated, the club’s medical staff decided not to risk him for this duel.

Right there, Leonardo Coelho, pointed out that they will seek to avoid penalties against Santos Laguna: “We are going to seek to define the game in 90 minutes and avoid that instance.”

With those of the strip, which will be measured at Chivas on Saturday at 9 pm, almost the entire team is available for this match, except Daniel Aguilar, who was injured at the start of the tournament.

Nicolás Larcamon’s team closed its preparation on Friday, amid a great atmosphere.

Jesús Bernal mentions the possible starting eleven that the Chivas will have for the Repechage match.

The Chivas They know about the risks they will run at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, so they arrived in Angelopolis since Thursday.

For his match on Saturday, Michel Leaño considered 22 players and practically has all their starters available, except that the Sacred Flock will not be able to count on Sergio Flores, who continues with his recovery process, like goalkeeper Antonio Rodríguez.

In the case of Alexis Vega, he fully reintegrated with the rest of his companions in the closing of preparation of the Guadalajara in Los Olivos, near the Africam Safari zoo.

At a press conference this Friday, coach Hernán Cristante showed confidence in the work of the Toluca and he assured that “we have to learn to be favorites, learn to manage a match. Last playoff we played against one of the best teams and luck was on our side, as well as the moments, because the team worked on it and this match (against Cougars) It must be the same”.

The Red Devils will arrive at this meeting with a full squad, after Toluca was pressured by some absences in the final part of the tournament, where they accumulated eight matches without winning.

With the Cougars, Friday was hard work, but the bad news was that Cristian Battocchio was ruled out for the playoff due to a muscle injury. If the cats pass they advance, the Argentine could reach the Semifinals.

The cruzazulinos carried out their work in the morning and will remain focused, after the morning training on Saturday.

León Lecanda with the closest report of the Machine and Lillini's pupils

Juan Reynoso has everyone eligible to face the Monterrey and if nothing unusual happens, neither team will miss the play-off game. Only Pablo Aguilar is ruled out due to the accumulation of cards.

The Striped they did intersquadras work this Friday and Saturday will be to finalize the last details, before facing the cement producers on Sunday.

Javier Aguirre will speak with the press after the morning practice this Friday.