Report failures on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp today – Noticieros Televisa

Social media users reported the drop from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Today, November 19, 2021, worldwide.

According to DownDetector, faults occurred in the applications of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, all three owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 12:00 PM EST. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you’re also having problems #Facebookdown – Downdetector (@downdetector) November 19, 2021

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 12:00 PM EST. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you’re also having problems #Instagramdown – Downdetector (@downdetector) November 19, 2021

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 12:05 PM EST. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you’re also having problems #Whatsappdown – Downdetector (@downdetector) November 19, 2021

Some users reported that the failure in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp It was only intermittent and it didn’t take long for them to be able to post again on their social networks.

Facebook users will be able to adjust the number of publications in news

Goal announced changes in the newsfeed section of Facebook With which users can manage the amount of content they see from the people and groups they follow according to their preferences and advertisers limit the appearance of news based on thematic groups.

The changes in Facebook They seek to make it easier to “find and use” the controls that the platform has to adjust the content seen in the news section, and are part of tests that the technology company started in some countries with a small percentage of people.

Users will be able to adjust their preference classification from the ‘News section preferences’ section, that is, increase or reduce the content they see from friends, family, groups and pages they follow and those that are related to them. topics that interest them.

The changes also mean easier access to controls such as Favorites, Postpone, Unfollow or Reconnect, as the company indicated in a post on its Business blog, and where it clarifies that the changes in tests will be gradually extended in the next weeks.

Companies, for their part, will also have more controls to exclude some ads based on the selected category. In this case, advertisers will be able to select one or more thematic groups (news and politics, social problems, and crime and tragedy) to prevent their ads from being displayed alongside posts on that topic.

The company will extend the testing of this ad ‘subject exclusion’ to a limited number of advertisers who serve ads in English. But it is “a bridge” between what the company believes it can offer today and where it hopes to go: content-based controls.

In this sense, Goal indicated that they will “soon” test a new type of content-based control that “will aim to address the concerns that advertisers have about the appearance of their ads in the ‘feeds’ of Facebook and Instagram along with certain topics based on their brand suitability preferences ”.

