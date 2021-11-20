Repechage, Cruz Azul’s specialty to face Rayados

Abigail parra

Mexico City / 19.11.2021 17:11:23





Cruz Azul vs. Striped, one of the parties of the new system of the Repechage for this Apertura 2021 that few predicted. Both teams aspired and had the chances of qualifying directly to the Quarterfinals, however, one losing streak he led them to risk everything for everything in a single game.

The soccer champion Mexicanor will do the honors to Concacaf champion. The Machine seems to have an advantage both in terms of football and statistics. Juan Reynoso I could already count on full campus in the absence of waiting for their selected, while Javier Aguirre would suffer from casualties Celso Ortíz and Héctor Moreno, who join the confirmed Stefan Medina and César Montes.

As for the numbers, Cruz Azul arrives as a reclassification specialist, speaking of short tournaments. With 18 campaigns that have carried this format, the cement manufacturers have played five playoffs, advancing in three of them. East Opening 2021 will be the sixth.

At Opening 2003, La Maquina defeated Tecos with a 4-1 aggregate, for the Closing 2004, did the same against Pachuca with a resounding 4-1 and in the Opening 2007, Celestes and Tuzos met again with the balance in favor of Cruz Azul with a humiliating 6-0.

For its part, Striped have a short walk in these instances with the Repechage from far away Winter 1996 when falling 6-3 before Atlas and for him Guard1anes 2020When he was one of the candidates for the title, a heroic Puebla eliminated them on penalties 4-2.

This is how these two clubs arrive at the Azteca Stadium, that it will seem like a neutral court since neither club has a liking for it veto of punishment received by The Machine after the bad behavior of his fans in the game against León a couple of weeks ago in which the grite homophobic.