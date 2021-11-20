Renovation of the Azteca Stadium will be carried out in 2024, assured Yon de Luisa

Yon de Luisa, presides over the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) spoke about the renovations that the Aztec stadium facing the 2026 World Cup and he announced that the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will be ready two years before the World Cup.

“Here we have to do more renovations, but we are calm because they are already planned to be carried out and to end in 2024, with which we will have 2 years of tranquility to deliver the headquarters as required by FIFA,” said De Luisa in an interview for TUDN .

“Right now they have stressed a lot the requirements that exist to host a World Cup today and that they are very different from those we had in 1970 and 1986, but we are convinced that Mexico City and the Aztec stadium they will be an extraordinary venue, “he continued.

The manager assured that for now, Mexico plans to host 10 matches and the opening match of the world Cup it is the priority for Mexican organizers.

“First you have to focus on the opening match and one of the requirements for those matches is a stadium with a capacity of more than 80,000 and the only one in Mexico that could fight is Azteca. Then on the agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico It is that the United States would have 60 games, Mexico 10 and Canada 10.

“That last decision will be made by the president of FIFA and will determine how many matches each venue will play. We do not have it as a requirement, we have to know how to respect the agreements, what we have to fight is that the three candidate venues are the World Cup venues (CDMX, Guadalajara and Monterrey) “, he assured.

