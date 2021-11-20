Reese Witherspoon reappeared in a trendy cover

Reese Witherspoon is one of the actresses who knew how to become an idol teen in the 90’s. Winner of an Oscar Award before the 30’s, she has to her credit numerous covers of magazines from the fashion world: Vogue, Vanity Fair, Elle and Bazaar are some of the renowned media that have chosen her to star in their fashion numbers.

At 45 years old, the actress has taken over one more look smart and executive, who appears on the cover of the latest issue of Interview Magazine, the magazine founded in the 1960s by Andy Warhol. This change in your style -Historically it was characterized by wearing supergirly garments and colored prints shocking– goes in parallel with your new career path. The founder of Hello sunshine, a production company focused on stories about women, told by women, has more than ten projects on the horizon as a producer.

The actress starred in a photo shoot with the most famous luxury brands. (Photo: Instagram / @ reesewitherspoon).

Photographed by artist Stevie Dance and styled by Mel Ottenberg, Creative Director of Interview, The looks of the Hollywood star – from the hands of the largest luxury brands in the industry – reflect this stage of maturation and professionalism in her career.

The outfit chosen for the cover was an imposing Dior dress, in a deep navy blue tone, almost black. The model is adjusted at the bottom, and then It ends in a flared midi skirt, with a daring cut until it rises to one of her thighs. Devoid of accessories, Prada white stockings and stilettos stand out of the same color with a strip in the middle, a model Manolo blahnik who accompanied her throughout the session.

On the cover it wore an impeccable Dior design. (Photo: Instagram / @ reesewitherspoon).

The protagonist of successful TV series such as Little Fires Everywhere, The Morning Show and Big Little Lies (all titles from your production company) he kept the tonality in all his changes. In another of the photographs, He combined a dark blue blazer with loose trousers and a vest – this winter’s star garment – in the same color. Underneath, a white shirt that respected the aesthetic code of the rest of the production. All items belong to fashionistas Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxury brand The Row, except for a Celine-branded leather belt that adorned the waistcoat in the hip area.

Smart style: blazer + pants and the garment of the moment: wool vest. (Photo: Instagram / @ reesewitherspoon).

Next, The actress and producer posed amused in a Prada shirt dress, in the same blue tone, with long sleeves and a V-neckline.

The shirt-style dress model is already a fashion classic. (Photo: Instagram / @ reesewitherspoon).

In addition, he bet on a more style glam rocker, hand in hand with an oversized vinyl-effect jacket Dior.

The rocker touch was given by a black vinyl jacket. (Photo: Instagram / @ reesewitherspoon).

The last garment of the luxury brand that he wore was a short jumpsuit, with a belt and buttoned, that the blonde opened to reveal a white T-shirt Calvin Klein, on which you left your signature.

Dior jumpsuit and white T-shirt with your brand. (Photo: Instagram / @ reesewitherspoon).

