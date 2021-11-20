Reese Witherspoon burst into tears when she saw her cover of Time magazine

Actress Reese Witherspoon has been included in the list that Time magazine has drawn up to present the 100 most innovative, influential and successful businesswomen of the moment: all thanks to her production company ‘Hello Sunshine’, which started as a kind of club of read many years ago to end up becoming one of the most effective content creation machines in the entertainment industry.

As if that were not enough, the publication has chosen to take her on the cover and thus highlight her good work in the film and television production sector, a circumstance that has her very excited and that, in her own words, made her cry with joy when he saw his face stamped on one of the most renowned and prestigious newspapers in the United States.