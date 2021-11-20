Reese Witherspoon becomes an ambassador for clean cosmetics

Despite her social media activity, Reese Witherspoon has managed to maintain a very low profile in Hollywood. You share your opinion on certain issues, but you have never wanted to participate in political messages or talk about your ideology. It may be that precisely that attitude has contributed to Reese being an actress praised by critics and the public, and that she has risen as an icon capable of influencing more than 25 million people who follow her on Instagram.

So Reese, turned into a prosumer (recommended consumer), has taken a step forward and is now a global brand ambassador for Biossance, a well-known clean cosmetics brand. The transparent formulation and the organic and natural ingredients are the bases of this type of cosmetic that, however, does add active ingredients based on green biotechnology, always of proven efficacy.

It is not the first time that the actress has become the image of a brand, but it is the first time that she has strengthened her relationship with sustainable cosmetics. It is common to see her share her set-up for an awards show, using affordable brands like Cetaphil and following very simple routines. In September, she was participating in the Emmys, sporting an ultra-juicy skin look, made with products from The Inkey List, a ‘cruelty free’ brand that, however, did not meet all the characteristics of clean cosmetics.

Maintaining, therefore, this progressive trend towards conscious cosmetics, becoming an international ambassador for Biossance seems the most logical step. According to the brand, the collaboration arose naturally because the actress was a regular consumer of the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil, an oil that not only hydrates but also protects the skin from oxidative damage. The actress has always been characterized as an avid advice seeker, observing the work of her makeup artists and internalizing their teachings. Everything that is applied to Reese Witherspoon’s face has a reason and is approved by her.

“My skin has never been better”, with this innocent and honest statement, the actress of ‘A very legal blonde’ justified her commitment to the clean cosmetics firm which he discovered not only from his years of dressing room observation, but also from the need to treat blemishes on his skin. “I have hyperpigmentation as a result of my pregnancy,” Reese confessed in one of her latest Instagram posts. Looking for a treatment for the melasma that was located in the lower third of her face and without losing sight of her interest in clean cosmetics, she came to Biossance, specifically to Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil.

Squalane Vitamin C Rose Oil.

The particularity of this oil, which Reese applies correctly after the serum and the moisturizer, is in its formula with vitamin C, which helps reduce the hyperpigmentation that worries the actress so much. The squalane and rose oil improve skin hydration and smoothness. But this is only the last step in your daily routine.

Taking advantage of her millions of followers on Instagram, the actress shared her daily beauty routine, which begins with a cleanser cream, rinsed with water, to later apply the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, in the same line as the oil and the moisturizing and especially concentrated to treat blemishes, equalize skin tone and restore radiance. In this serum, vitamin C is added shiitake mushroom White.

Squalane Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum.

On the serum, apply the Omega Repair Cream, always in upward movements and without forgetting the neck. Finally, the aforementioned rose oil allows that hydration that has been applied to the skin not to be lost. “It’s a good thing for me and a good thing for the environment”, he assures.

Omega Repair Cream.

But this comprehensive routine isn’t just Reese’s way to take care of skin and keep blemishes under control, it has also become her calling card as a Biossance ambassador. The brand has ensured that its intention is for the actress’s face to make that the brand is known worldwide to make society aware of the importance of using responsible cosmetics.