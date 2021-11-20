Rafa Márquez on whether he would return to Barcelona: ‘I would say yes to Xavi’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Before the return of Xavi Hernandez and Dani alves to Barcelona, ​​the first as a coach and the second as a player, the Mexican Rafael Marquez He mentioned again that would be pleased with returning to the set in which he shone during his passage through Europe.

During the ninth Coach Day, the ex-footballer was asked about how long would it take to say yes to Xavi in case he invited him to be part of his staff, to which the Kaiser he answered between laughs “Before picking up the phone, I would say yes”.

In addition, Rafa He spoke about the choice that the Blaugrana team made to give Xavi the opportunity to be the manager of the first team and what the former footballer can offer the Catalan club. “I already saw him on the court. His way of understanding is quite clear and evidence that is trained to train Barça. Knowing him, I know will not change your style of play, because it is an essential part of their philosophy, “he mentioned.

“Xavi has had little time to work with the entire squad, so you have to be patient, but he is excited and he is imposing his rules, “he commented and added:” The squad is capable, there are many young people with a lot to develop yet; Xavi goes straight ahead and it can be an advantage to have ex-teammates in the locker room“.

‘It will be difficult for Barcelona to catch up with its rivals’

About the present of the Barcelona, the former national team mentioned that although it looks a bit complicated for the club to reach its rivals, he hopes that the Catalans will be at a good level again.

“There are many points of difference and seeing the level of other teams it will be difficult for Barça to reach them. I trust the team get back to an important level so that I can continue competing, “he commented.