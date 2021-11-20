“Qatar has been difficult for the team, we can see it in Czech”

Verstappen explains that they have had various problems with the Red Bull set-up, and the situation of Checo Pérez is proof of this

Dutch Max verstappen recognized the inferiority that he has had Red bull at Qatar Grand Prix, by using his teammate as an example Czech Pérez, who could not advance to the in the qualifying session and will start from eleventh position.

Max verstappen will start from the second box, but his face wore concern, because he will have to compete directly with the pilots of Mercedes, Lewis hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who will come out in the first and third position, respectively.

Max Verstappen will start second at the Qatar GP, behind Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. Getty

“It was difficult for the team in qualifying and we can see it because Checo is not in Q3. We suffered more than normal, but at least I am second, ”explained Verstappen, who continues to lead the drivers’ championship.

‘Mad Max’ was blunt in mentioning that he had an inferior car than Hamilton, who changed his engine in the past Brazilian Grand Prix -although there is information that in Qatar Hamilton and Mercedes are not using that engine, which is even more worrying for RB-. “I would have liked to fight for pole.”

Verstappen was cautious when mentioning that he does not know what to expect in the race, as it will be the first time that the Formula 1 run in the Losail International Circuit.

“It’s hard to say, because we have never raced here. I don’t think about such things too much. We will see how I can start and how we can go ”, he explained. Max verstappen he is the drivers’ championship leader with 332.5 points, while Lewis Haimlton is second with 318.5 points.

Czech Pérez He is in fourth position with 178 and Bottas is third with 204. The last time that Checo did not access Q3, Red Bull decided to change the Power Unit of the Mexican driver, and it is an idea that should not be ruled out for this date, Even if that means starting last, you would have a fresh car to finish the campaign – there will be two dates after this one from Qatar.

In the constructors’ championship Mercedes is leading with 522.5 units, while Red Bull has 510.5.