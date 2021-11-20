Qatar F1 GP 2021 live: Qualy of the Qatar GP LIVE: Result of the car race for the Formula 1 classification

Results after Q3

FINAL | This is how the first 10 positions will start tomorrow: Hamilton, Max, Bottas, Gasly, Alonso, Norris, Sainz, Tsunoda, Ocon and Vettel.

Q3 | 0:00 | The Qualy ended with a Gasly incident after breaking the spoiler and suffering a flat tire.

Q3 | 0:00 | Verstappen could only get within 0.455 of Lewis and start second.

Q3 | 0:00 | INCREDIBLE HAMILTON !!! THE W12 VOL AND RECORD A TIME OF 1: 20.827.

Q3 | 2:30 | They all jump on the circuit, obviously with soft tires. The moment of truth has arrived.

Q3 | 5:00 | All to pits.

Q3 | 7:00 | VERSTAPPEN IS SECOND TO 0.162 FROM HAMILTON !!! WHAT A BATTLE FOR THE POLE.

Q3 | 10:00 | Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen and Sainz jump with medium tires, the others with red ones.

Q3 | 12:00 | START THE QUALY 3 !!!

Q2 results

Painful Saturday for Checo Prez. In his last attempt he stayed very close to Carlos Sainz and started eleventh this Sunday. The Mexican must make a great comeback in the race.

Q2 | 0:00 | Hard blow for Red Bull after the Mexican could not enter Q3. Checo was eliminated along with Stroll, Leclerc, Ricciardo and Russell.

Q2 | 0:00 | CZECH PREZ REMAINS OUT OF Q3 !!!

Q2 | 0:30 | The Ferraris are in danger!

Q2 | 2:30 | Checo returns with a soft tire.

Q2 | 5:30 | Everyone except Russell in pits.

Q2 | 7:30 | Czech occupies the red zone …

Q2 | 8:00 | Checo remains in eighth, almost a second behind Lewis. Shortly you should try another turn ask.

Q2 | 9:00 | Pierre Gasly went to second at 0.298 from Hamilton! The French handles with soft rubbers.

Q2 | 10:00 | Hamilton goes to first place with 1: 21.683. Bottas follows 0.309.

Q2 | 14:00 | The Qualy 2 is already rolling. Verstappen and Checo jump with medium tires.

Q1 results

Q1 | 0:00 | Raikkonen, Latifi, Giovinazzi, Schumacher and Mazepin, eliminated.

Q1 | 0:00 | Hamilton takes first place in Q1 with 1: 21.901! Followed by Max, Bottas, Sainz and Checo, who goes to Q2 in fifth.

Q1 | 1:30 | Stroll, Raikkonen, Giovinazzi and the two Haas are in the red zone.

Q1 | 4:30 | VERSTAPPEN LOWER BOTTAS TIME! Max scores 1: 21.996 to occupy the top.

Q1 | 5:30 | Checo registers 1: 22.398 and climbs to fourth place.

Q1 | 6:30 | At the moment, Checo is 12. The Mexican must take a quick turn shortly. It appears that he has run off the track without consequences during the previous attempt.

Q1 | 6:50 | Bottas is going to the top cl going down three thousandths the time of Hamilton !!!

Q1 | 8:00 | Fernando Alonso places third! Great turn of the Alpine.

Q1 | 10:00 | Hamilton and Verstappen begin to show their fangs. Lewis went to the first rung with 1: 22.019 and Max in second 0.215s behind.

Q1 | 11:00 | Checo Prez registers 1: 23.224 and goes to the top, for now …

Q1 | 13:00 | Virtually all the drivers are already on the circuit. Max and Checo jump with soft rubbers.

Q1 | 15:00 | Mercedes and Red Bull take their time to hit the track.

Q1 | 17:59 | START THE QUALY 1 !!!

PREVIOUS | Let’s remember what the Losail Circuit is like. It has a length of 5.38 kilometers, 16 curves and a straight of 1,068 meters. The drivers must cover a total of 305.66 km in tomorrow’s race, that is, 57 laps.

PREVIOUS | According to reports by Albert Fbrega in Dazn F1, Red Bull has solved the problem of the DRS in the car of Checo Prez, in addition to finding a way to repair the one in Verstappen, although so far they have not succeeded.

PREVIOUS | As Qualy begins, let’s find out if Checo manages to draw the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez circuit …

PREVIOUS | The war between Mercedes and Red Bull is hotter than ever with three races to go. Those of the energy drink prepare a formal protest for the spoiler of the rival car and during the conference this Friday Toto Woll and Christian Horner appeared together. Check HERE what was said.

PREVIOUS | During FP3, Verstappen excelled in sector 1, Hamilton in sector 2 and Leclerc in third.

Results of Practice 3

Valtteri Bottas again posted the best time during FP3 at Losail (1.22.3010) followed by Hamilton at .078 and Verstappen at 0.341. Checo Prez reached the fifth step after practicing 14 laps.

After three free practices in which the pilots tried to adapt in the best way to the Losail International Circuit, the new track of the Formula 1 World Championship, the time has come to find out how they will start for Sunday's race.

