Pure ticket! The top 10 of the highest paid players in Liga MX

Few things we can boast in our beloved Liga MX – in fact, they are very few. One of those things, is the good salary paid to national and international players who come to play in MexicoThat is why our country is an attractive destination.

Liga MX may be unattractive in the eyes of world football, although honestly the level is not so low and the level of competition is high. It is not like those leagues in which only some teams can aspire to be champions, that does not happen here.

Anyone can be a champion, even The great economic powers of Liga MX can have bad seasons and not even qualify for the playoffs, or teams with less budget, can aspire to lift the title … that’s the magic of Mexican soccer.

There is an overcrowding of foreigners, yes. There are few opportunities for the young Mexican soccer player, too. But, in the MX LeagueDespite all the bad things that the fans, the press and even the players may accept, there is a high quality tournament.

In Mexico there is money to bring many players from EuropeWhether it’s Mexicans who return to Liga MX or brand-new hires who come to break it into Mexican soccer … or go unnoticed like so many who have come.

Thanks to Salary Sport, we can know what the players of our brand new and well weighted Liga MX earn and of some, it is a real savagery. They are stratospheric numbers that become not very credible, although not for the portfolios of these 10 players.

The 10 highest paid players in Liga MX

1. Florian Thauvin

Being world champion with France is merit enough to be the highest paid in the entire Liga MX, even when you have not been part of the starting 11 that lifted the World Cup. Tigres brought Florian Thauvin as reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura.

According to Salary Sport, the French player annually wins the modest amount of 121 million 505 thousand 800 Mexican pesos. Being the player in the entire Liga MX that receives the best salary, there no more, so that they get burned.

2. André-Pierre Gignac

The Frenchman has already been in the MX League for a while, Tigres has achieved several of their championships thanks to their goals and leadership. He is the historic scorer of the Monterrey team and that means that his annual salary is too high, in fact, the second highest in Mexico.

The Gignac account per year enters 97 million 204 thousand 640 pesos, just from his contract with the Tigers. Without a doubt, he is one of the best foreign players who have come to Mexican soccer and he is worth his weight in gold, almost almost for the ‘Felinos’.

3. Guillermo Ochoa

He is not the only Mexican on the list, but he is the one who is located higher on this list. He returned from his trip – not so satisfying – from Europe to the team of his loves, America. The ‘Eagles’ made him the highest paid player in the squad.

Paco Memo Ochoa is the living example that being a goalkeeper in Mexico is quite profitable, That is why he earns a year the amount of 92 million 916 thousand 200 pesos. América and Santiago Solari know that a team is built from the back to the front and a good goalkeeper costs a lot.

4. Vincent Janssen

Bringing Vincent Janssen was not easy at all, at Tottenham he was not an indisputable starter, but he had the occasional chance to see minutes. Rayados decided to bring the forward and succeeded, but had to pay a good amount for him to accept.

47 million 172 thousand 840 pesos are what Vincent Janssen earns annually And although Rayados has not had such good campaigns, he did respond with a Liga MX title against America at the Azteca Stadium and recently won the Concachampions.

5. Guido Pizarro

Tigres made his success with good players who will last a long time in the institution, but doing that also means that you are going to spend a lot of money to pay them and every time a new championship comes, shell out a little more.

The midfielder went to Europe thanks to Tigres and also, his good level in Mexico led him to the Argentine National Team in some games. 38 million 595 thousand 960 pesos are earned by one of the best midfielders in Liga MX.

6. Joel Campbell

The north of the country is the one that pays the best salary in the MX League and it is not for less, both Tigres and Rayados have great teams. The Tico attacker was one of the reinforcements of ‘Vasco’ Aguirre for this campaign and came from León.

It was not easy to get him out of the ‘Fiera’, but With an annual salary of 34 million 307 thousand 520 pesos, it is difficult to say no to any club let alone one of the best teams in Mexico and a contender for the Liga MX title.

7. Jesus Corona

Being a Mexican goalkeeper -and some other foreigners- is quite profitable for bank accounts, the second Mexican on the list and he is a goalkeeper. Jesús Corona is the one who receives the best annual salary in the current champion of the MX League, Cruz Azul.

Being champion with Cruz Azul after the team’s malaria was not easy and Corona knew he could do it. He endured a lot of defeats before he got it, so its 31 million 448 thousand 560 pesos a year, it is enough pay.

8. Javier Aquino

The third Mexican on the list and another who arrived from Europe a few yesterdays ago. He is multi-champion with Tigres and although his best moments in Liga MX are far away, is still one of the best paid with 30 million 019 thousand 080 pesos.

9. Esteban Andrada

Another doorman, although this time a foreign one. He arrived from Boca Juniors after great performances with the ‘Xeneixes’ and the Rayados have taken advantage of all their good game to win the Concachampions. His annual salary is 30 million 019 thousand 080 pesos.

10. Héctor Moreno, Oribe Peralta, Bruno Váldez and Alfredo Talavera

Pumas and Chivas could not be left behind with the salaries of their players, in this tenth position there is a quadruple tie. Héctor Moreno was one of the great signings of Rayados in Liga MX, Oribe Peralta hardly plays with the ‘Herd’ and is the best paid. Alfredo Talavera is the hope of the Pumas and Bruno Váldez, the leader in the back of América.

These four players annually receive the amount of 28 million 589 thousand 600 pesos, which makes them last place in the top ten highest paid players in the entire Liga MX.