Price of the dollar today, November 20, exchange rate

Today Saturday, November 20, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8415 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.8221 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 20.82
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.08
- Banamex: Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.36
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11
- Banorte: Buy: $$ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95
- IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10
- Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40
- Monex: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30
- Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45
- Exchange: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.29
- Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 58,414.0 with an upward trend in real time.
Dollar price in real time:
Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.52 pesos, for $ 28.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
