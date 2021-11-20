Price of the dollar today, November 20, exchange rate

Today Saturday, November 20, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8415 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.8221 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 20.82
  • HSBC: Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.08
  • Banamex: Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.36
  • Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11
  • Banorte: Buy: $$ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95
  • IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10
  • Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40
  • Monex: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38
  • Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30
  • Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45
  • Exchange: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.29
  • Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 58,414.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.52 pesos, for $ 28.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

