Price of the dollar today, November 20, exchange rate

Today Saturday, November 20, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8415 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.8221 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 20.82

: Buy $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 20.82 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.08

: Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.08 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.36

: Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.36 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11

Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11 Banorte: Buy: $$ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $$ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47

Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.29

Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.29 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 58,414.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.52 pesos, for $ 28.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

