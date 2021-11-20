Price of the dollar today, November 19, peso loses the week

Today Friday, November 19, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.8415 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the Banxico report, the peso falls 5.8 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.8221 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

Faced with possible spikes in SARS-CoV-2 contagions, the markets were risk-averse, affecting emerging currencies such as the Mexican peso, which depreciated against the US dollar.

New closures in economic activities in economies such as Austria, Russia or Italy as measures against a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic make investors act with greater prudence and protect themselves in more stable currencies such as the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.8221 – Sale: $ 20.8221

HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

Banamex : Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.36

Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.20- Sale: $ 21.10

Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65- Sale: $ 21.10

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

IXE: Buy: $ 19.65- Sale: $ 21.10

Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40

Monex: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.35

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 20.8415 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.51 pesos, for $ 28.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

