Premier League | Hard corrective from Chelsea to Leicester

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea is currently one of the best teams in Europe. The English set is a perfectly oiled machine in Premier League and is on the way to being one of the favorites for the league title, along with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The blues They have one of the best defenses on the continent, having received only 4 goals against in 11 league games, figures that speak of the strength of the defense. In the match that began the twelfth day, Chelsea visited a Leicester City in low hours.

The visiting domain would not take long to take effect, with a goal from Antonio Rüdiger in a corner taken by Ben Chilwel. The leaders would double their advantage before the half hour of meeting, thanks to a goal from the former Fox N’Golo Kanté, who traveled 30 meters unopposed to beat Kasper Schmeichel’s gate.

The difference in level between the two teams was evident throughout the game, with Chelsea dominating the ball and taking advantage of the weakness of the defense of Brendan Rodgers, who would see the advantage extended after a goal by Christian Pulisic, which would mean 0 -3 final and the victory of Chelsea, the undisputed leader of the Premier League.