Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl: All Pokémon exclusive to each version

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl go on sale this Friday, November 19, 2021 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Fans of the Game Freak saga had been asking for many years for a return to the Sinnoh region, one of the most important in the entire canonical saga; the beginning of the fourth generation. The wishes have been fulfilled with some very respectful and quite conservative titles, although with details of quality of life that everyone will appreciate. If you have questions about which edition to buy, it may help to know which are the exclusive creatures in each edition. Full list.

Complete list of exclusive Pokémon in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

Throughout the adventure in continental Sinnoh and in the Underground Caves we will find different exclusive Pokémon; therefore, to obtain the others and thus complete the National Pokédex (not the regional one) it will be necessary to exchange with other players who have the opposite edition. Also, once you finish the main adventure, you will unlock Hansa Park, where you can catch as many legendary Pokémon; some exclusive to each edition.

Shiny Diamond Pokémon Exclusives

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Ekans

Arbok

Growlithe

Arcanine

Seel

Dewgong

Scyther

Scizor

Elekid

Electabuzz

Electivire

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Gligar

Gliscor

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Ho-oh

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Mawile

Zangoose

Solrock

Kecleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Stunky

Skuntank

Dialga

Shimmering Pearl Pokémon Exclusives

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Vulpix

Ninetales

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Slowking

Magby

Magmar

Magmortar

Pinsir

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Stantler

Lugia

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Sableye

Seviper

Lunatone

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Glameow

Purugly

Palkia

