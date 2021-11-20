playoff for the World Cup will be a single match and in a neutral venue

The Qatar World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022. Photo: AFP

Almost a year after the Qatar World Cup 2022Until now, there are 13 teams that are already classified, and there are still 19 to be confirmed, for a total of 32 guests.

The European teams that already have their ticket insured are: Denmark, Germany, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, Switzerland, England and the Netherlands; by Conmebol: Argentina and Brazil; and Qatar as host country.

For those teams that still have not achieved the direct pass and want to access the maximum football party, FIFA confirmed this Friday that the playoff to the Qatar World Cup 2022 will be played in a single party and will be in a neutral venue. This is due to the fact that it seeks to reduce the logistics process involved in long trips due to the context of the pandemic that is currently being experienced.

In addition, it was also reported that Next Friday, November 26, 2021, the draw will be held to know the respective confrontations. These intercontinental playoffs They will be played between June 13 and 14, 2022.

The highest governing body of world football mentioned that the playoff matches were originally scheduled for March 2022, but were rescheduled for June 2022 as a result of the “unprecedented interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the programming of the qualifying rounds of the FIFA World Cup worldwide ”.

And he recalled that four years ago, Australia and Peru secured their pass to the 2018 World Cup in Russia with victories over Honduras and New Zealand, respectively, in that phase.

The previous repechage format was round-trip matches in which each team had the opportunity to play one match at home and another as a visitor, and the winner got their ticket to the World Cup.

Could Mexico go to the playoffs?

Mexico lost both of their matches of the recent elimination date, when falling in his visits to the United States and Canada, so is in third position but tied at 14 points with Panama, surpasses the Central Americans only by a better difference of 2 goals.

The qualifying rounds of Concacaf awarded the direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022 to three teams, while the fourth place must play a playoff.

Until now 8 of the 14 days have been played, so if Mexico continues with the bad streak it could fall to fourth place and have to play the playoffs.