Players who have received a ‘veto’ from the Mexican National Team

ESPN presents some footballers who have received a thumbs down from the federation or coach of El Tri on duty

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández will not return to the Mexican team while Gerardo Martino is in charge of the national team, despite the fact that the Mexican Soccer Federation, through its president, Yon de Luisa, pointed out that the LA Galaxy forward is not banned.

Even this Thursday sources confirmed to ESPN Digital that the national team “does not return” even if he scores a hundred goals, so the rupture between both parties is notorious, however, ‘Chicharito’ is not the only one that has been ‘vetoed’ from the Tricolor in history.

Next, ESPN presents names of players who were banned at some point and could not participate with the Mexican National Team.

Banned Mexican Selection ESPN

Jose Villegas

The famous ‘Jamaicón’ was ‘banned’ for seven months from the Tricolor, after not attending a game against Costa Rica. Under the justification that he was not notified of his summons, and that for that reason he did not appear, he was penalized for one year, which was reduced to seven months.

Alfredo Tena

The problem of ‘Captain Fury’ was due to a commercial issue; Because the mythical American player used a different brand from the rest of the national team, he was left out of the World Cup in Mexico 86.

Cuauhtémoc White

One of the greatest Americanist legends and of the national team was left out of Germany 2006, due to problems with Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, then national coach, El ‘Cuau’ left El Tri while the Argentine remained in office and until 2010 he returned to the Tricolor and played the World Cup in South Africa.

Carlos candle

It is one of the greatest novels in the history of the Tricolor, because it was ‘vetoed’ by a party that happened in 2010 in Monterrey. The initial punishment was six months, however, after said sanction, he refused to attend the selection for years.

Along with Vela, Efraín Juárez was the other sanctioned, for which he could not attend a call for half a year.

Gerardo Artega and Carlos Salcedo

Along with Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, master players do not count for Gerardo Martino in this World Cup cycle. In the case of Arteaga, it has not been considered because he was absent from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to “personal problems”, while Salcedo had a disagreement with his technical assistant, Jorge Theiler.