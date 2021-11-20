Pirates of the Jungle Cruise: Jungle Cruise uses the Disney entertainment formula to perfection | the daily

The direct antecedent is Pirates of the Caribbean. The creation of Gore Verbinski, who had Johnny Depp in the skin of its main character, the unforgettable pirate Jack Sparrow, generated so many millions of dollars that it could not be the only attempt by Disney in that to carry an attraction of its amusement parks to the screen. Thus, looking for a new goose that lays golden eggs, it appeared Jungle cruise.

As an attraction itself Jungle cruise it is not particularly well considered – the undersigned never set foot in Disneyland nor does he think he will, but the opinion is general council – and many consider it somewhat archaic. It consists of a jungle cruise (obviously) that crosses landscapes that emulate rivers of Asia, Africa and our continent, as well as interactions with typical fauna animatronics. The trip itself is presented as a humorous one, with a boat pilot constantly making bad jokes and presenting various scams to try to impress his passengers.

It seems little basis for a film, but that has never stopped Disney from carrying out its projects, especially when it has a successful formula to apply to adventure films. Jungle cruise it does not depart an inch from this formula, and it does not need much.

The intrepid scholar and the rogue ship pilot

Our heroine is Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), an atypical lady for the time –1916– who moves between studies and books like a fish in water. Although she is a first-rate botanist, the scientific society hardly recognizes her, and her research has led her to believe that in a lost place in the Amazon there is a flower that has the power to cure all diseases. Accompanied by her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall), she does not hesitate to embark on the adventure of finding her.

Once in the jungle, the scientist enlists the services of the reticent Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and his ship La Quila to go up the river beyond where no other foreigner has ever gone. Of course, there are difficulties with nature and the local inhabitants, and the captain himself has a certain hint of a con man, but there are also external problems, such as a Prussian aristocrat who is also looking for the flower (Jesse Plemons) and a certain supernatural context that can suddenly turn very real from the hand of a group of cursed Spanish conquerors more than 400 years ago (the Ibero-Latin contribution, from the hand of Edgar Ramírez, Dani Rovira and Quim Gutiérrez).

You don’t have to look twice to distinguish the roadmap used by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra, who has built a career in Hollywood with Liam Neeson and his interchangeable action films. His map goes through schemes already seen in The Mummy – from which he takes the trident “expert connoisseur, shrewd adventurer and useless but funny brother” – and the Pirates of the Caribbean. “If it works, why touch it”, the engineers are supposed to say, and at Disney they share the idea: Jungle cruise it advances, if the joke will allow me, at cruising speed and, although it never risks beyond what is expected, it does not fail at any time.

The film has two of the biggest stars of the moment – Blunt and Johnson – who do very well in the exchange of humor and action, but not so much in the romantic spark. With less minutes and importance, both Whitehall and Plemons stand out, and there are moments for both supernatural villains and a brief appearance by Paul Giamatti, all serving a formulaic plot, entirely predictable, a bit long but always entertaining.

Perhaps something cheap and improvable CGI surprises – something happens if a Disney production does not have the best possible CGI – but the illusion is not broken either, especially if one gets on the cruise knowing that it is a mere entertainment ride , with a few bad jokes and as many pineapples, explosions and chases. It is enough to let yourself go with the flow.