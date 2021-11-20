Phillies and Yankees make a two-for-two move

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Nick Nelson and Mexican-American catcher Donny Sands, of the New York Yankees, in exchange for minor league first baseman TJ Rumfield and minor league southpaw Joel Valdez, according to announcements from both clubs.

Nelson, 26 next December, has seen action in parts of two major league seasons with the Yankees, pitching a combined 6.43 ERA in a small sample of 35 innings. The former fourth-round player has struck out 23.8% of his career opponents against a troublesome 16.1% walk rate in that time:

It hasn’t been an illustrious start to his career, but Nelson has averaged 97 mph on the fastball with a solid 12.5% ​​swing strike rate, and he also has a strong track record in the upper lower categories.

Outside of a brief rookie ball career in 2016, Nelson has posted at least a 26.2% strikeout rate at all levels, surpassing with a 4.07 ERA in 73 Triple-A frames up to this point in his still relatively relatively career. young man.

The right-hander has also kept the ball on the ground at 48% in the majors averaging just 1.03 HR / 9. With a couple of minor league options remaining and extensive work as a multi-inning starter and reliever, Nelson He can be a useful piece of depth for the Phillies for the next few seasons at least, even if he doesn’t establish himself as a regular on the major league roster.

Sands, 25, spent the 2021 season in Double-A and Triple-A with the Yankees, posting a combined .261 / .326 / .466 with 18 home runs and 16 doubles. Sands also has experience in the corner box, albeit primarily in the minor casualties, and has the potential to step up as an immediate backup option for JT Realmuto now that Andrew Knapp is no longer with the Phils.