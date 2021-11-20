Phil Spencer speaks out against Activision Blizzard

The situation behind everything that happened within Activision Blizzard only got worse week by week, with each new news that was released about it. It began in July, after the state of California (where the company is based) filed a lawsuit against the renowned developer, due to the emergence of several allegations that spoke of situations of sexual harassment and a culture of ” university fraternity ”within the facilities.

Added to this was the suicide of an employee who suffered constant attacks by her colleagues, the disgusting appearance of Bill Cosby’s room, and more recently, the fact that Robert Kotick, CEO of the company, was not only aware several of the harassment situations, but in addition to covering the culprits, lHe bequeathed to threaten one of his employees with death. The latter became the straw that broke the camel’s back, prompting several people in the industry, who until now had remained silent, to speak about it.

Phil Spencer says he is disturbed by everything that happened at Activision Blizzard

In an interview with the Bloomberg media, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, finally decided to break the silence regarding the Activision Blizzard situation, mentioning that both he and the game leadership team are “disturbed and deeply concerned about the horrendous events and actions that occurred within the company ”, also revealing that they are evaluating all aspects of their relationship with Activision Blizzard itself.

Perhaps in the not too distant future we will discover exactly what this refers to, or what distances will take place, but the most important thing today is that this message from Phil Spencer, added as pronounced by Jim Ryan, head of PS, can become an important turn to the current course of the situation, so that finally Robert Kotick resigns or is expelled from his position, not only moving the criminal case forward, but also sending a clear and strong message to the entire industry: this cannot and will not be tolerated. We do not exist to ruin lives, but to entertain, and anyone who thinks they can do what they want is going to find out that they are totally wrong.

Those people who are suffering today are part of the video games that we love so much and entertain us every day, and the least we can do is speak out about it, so they know that we support them, and that we are going to contribute any grain of sand that help, no matter how small.