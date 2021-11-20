Phil Spencer calls for legal game emulators

Old video games have a problem, and that is that the devices on which they worked no longer exist, are difficult to obtain, or have changed so much (in the case of PCs) that the software on which the games were created is no longer compatible with new hardware. Phil Spencer wants this to change, and his request is more important than it sounds. Decades of history are at stake.

“I think we can learn a lot from the history that has led us here,” commented the head of Microsoft Games in an interview with Axios. “I like to do it (referring to revisiting works from the past) in music. I like to do it in movies and on television. There are very positive reasons why the gaming world should follow suit. “

What Spencer advocates is the idea of ​​creating a legal emulation framework. Today, it is possible to play old games thanks to the work of thousands of developers who create software platforms that allow those games to be run on an environment that emulates that of old consoles or PCs. It is what is known as emulators. The problem is that emulators are a fringe and often illegal activity. There is no centralized emulation system accepted by the industry because many companies still consider this practice piracy.

Even companies like Xbox (which have a large catalog of old games emulated on their consoles) face this problem. “My hope is that as an industry we work on a legal emulation that allows any modern hardware to run an old game if someone wants to play it,” adds Spencer.

Of course, videogames is an industry, and Spencer is not talking about allowing games to be played against their copyright, but if today we can legally watch a movie from 50 years ago in streaming or buy it in physical format, it is logical to ask that The same can be done with a video game only 40 or 30 years old. I wish the industry would listen to Spencer.