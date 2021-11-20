Pedro Aquino worsened from his injury after the game with Peru

The anger in Coapa for the injury of Pedro Aquino and the studies confirmed that the footballer’s injury worsened. The Andean footballer’s relapse was worse than the original state of discomfort, the midfielder from America not only returned to Nest injured, but instead did it with more serious damage that will have it out of circulation until next year.

Before Aquino flew to South America To join the concentration with his national team, the player was in rehabilitation for an injury to the Left Femoral Biceps, however, now that he returned to our country he did so with a wider tissue tear that extended to the Left Femoral Rectum. But it is not a question of an injury different from the first one but rather a consequence of the negligence of the Peruvian Medical Corps.

The estimated rehabilitation time for this first injury was four weeks, however, having interrupted the healing process, the relapse was more serious since now it is estimated up to six weeks to overcome the total damage.

It was to be expected that in the Selection of Peru There was a misunderstanding of the situation, however, the misguided statements of Ricardo Gareca, coach of Peru, when assuring that they were different injuries, the annoyance in the Azulcrema Nido increased and with good reason.

The truth is that this bad experience for the Eagles due to the mismanagement of the Medical Corps with the footballer’s injury will set a precedent that will cast doubt and / or set off the alarms not only in America but in other clubs in the League each time they are called up. his players for the selection of Peru.

