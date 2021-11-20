Panorama of Repechage and Opening League 2021

This Saturday, the first two guests from the 2021 Apertura League will meet; a combination of results could throw the National Classic between America and Chivas

MEXICO – This Saturday, the phase of Repechage of the Apertura 2021, in which the eight guests to the Liguilla are defined.

The reclassification keys will be disputed between Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November, after the MX League had a one-week break after FIFA date that was scheduled at the end of the regular phase of the Opening 2021.

América, Atlas, León and Tigres are waiting for those who survive the repechage phase ESPN Digital

Reclassification is played as a single match in the stadium of the best ranked club, in the event of a tie at the end of the match, the tiebreaker criteria will be penalties.

Classified to the Liguilla

Repechage Saturday, November 20

vs

vs

Repechage Sunday, November 21

vs

vs

For the Liguilla phase, there could be National Classic, Classic Young or Classic Capitalino. Some combinations will depend on the results that the repechage phase of this Saturday is throwing, and thus, the Big Party will be outlined.

The only sure duel that can be ready today is if Athletic of San Luis defeats Santos Laguna. The team from Las Tunas, being twelfth, would automatically face the leader, America.

Another duel that can be prepared today is between Tigres and Santos, in case the Laguneros defeat San Luis.