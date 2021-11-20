“Not the classification we expected” for Red Bull in Qatar

Christian Horner regretted Checo Pérez’s 11th position in the qualification

With the second place of Max verstappen and the eleventh position of Czech Pérez in the classification of Qatar Grand Prix, the head of Red bull, Christian horner he considered that “it was not the classification we expected”.

Christian horner was forceful and through his Instagram account he pointed out that Czech Pérez “I didn’t have the car, nor the tires for the end of that goal in Q2.”

Christian Horner talks in the Red Bull garage with Checo P´rez. Getty

Given this, he hinted that they will not make a change in the power unit for this Sunday, so the Guadalajara will start from the sixth row.

“We hope you can make good progress and take full advantage of the free choice of tires,” he said.

Christian horner highlighted the work of Max verstappen, who will start from the second drawer and behind Lewis hamilton. For this reason, the manager was blunt in stating that the Dutchman “got every ounce of performance out of the car.”

“It gives us every opportunity for the Grand Prix tomorrow. It is difficult to follow here as it is a fast and fluid track, so strategy will be key for us ”.

The drivers share the position of the team manager. Czech Pérez he was not satisfied with his performance. “A result that hurts a lot, we were left out in Q3. Tomorrow is a new day and an opportunity to return to where we have to be, ”said Checo Pérez.

For its part, Max verstappen echoed Horner’s words in explaining that they did not have the car to fight the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

“It was difficult for the team in qualifying and we can see it because Checo is not in Q3. We suffered more than normal, but at least I am second, ”explained Verstappen, who continues to lead the drivers’ championship.

After Qatar Grand Prix There will be two more dates on the calendar of the highest category of motorsport. Max Verstappen is the drivers’ championship leader with 332.5 points, while Lewis Haimlton is second with 318.5 points. Checo Pérez is fourth with 178 and Bottas is third with 204.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes leads with 522.5 units, while Red Bull has 510.5.