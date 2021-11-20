Nintendo plans to continue supporting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with official tournaments during 2022 – Nintenderos

An interesting message comes back to us related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In the text that we leave you below, we can know that Nintendo plans to continue supporting the title in 2022 with official tournaments. Specifically, it is an official collaboration with Panda Global for next year. It is expected that there will also be Super Smash Bros. Melee competitions.

Players from across the United States will compete online in qualifying rounds for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The in-person qualifiers for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee will also take place once the full-scale events return, with the winners of the virtual and in-person qualifying rounds going on to compete in the grand finale for the championship. Players from Canada and Mexico will also be able to sign up and compete, once Panda Global and Nintendo have allowed international travel and attendance at face-to-face events. Players will be able to stay up-to-date on the in-person qualifiers and Grand Finals when they are announced on panda.gg.

Nintendo has partnered with Panda Global to launch the first officially licensed Super Smash Bros. championship circuit in North America, coming 2022, covering both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee.

