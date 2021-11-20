Nintendo celebrates the launch of its Cyber ​​offers for Black Friday: list, up to 75% in more than 1000 games, trailer and more – Nintenderos

Again, we bring a message that has been published recently and comes from the official Nintendo account. In this case, celebrate the arrival of the new Cyber ​​offers of Europe.

As we expected, these offers were launched today on featured titles via the European eShop until November 30. We remind you of some of the biggest discounts:

Qualification Editor Discount Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm Nintendo 33% New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo 33% Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2 Activision Four. Five% Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Larian studios 30% Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo 33% Tetris® Effect: Connected Enhance 33% Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time Activision 40% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt CD PROJEKT fifty% Hotline Miami Collection Return Digital fifty% Ori and the Will of the Wisps iam8bit 40% Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch ™ Edition ParadoxInteractive 75% Sonic Colors: Ultimate SEGA 25% DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition Square enix fifty% Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate WB Games 55% Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Yacht Club Games 30% FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch ™ Legacy Edition Electronic arts 30%

You have all offers here. You can take a look for yourself at the message just below:

Nintendo’s «» Cyber ​​Offers »» promotion has started! #eShop! Save up to 75% on games of #NintendoSwitch like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, Tetris Effect: Connected, and hundreds of other titles. Check them out: https://t.co/8CweCDHetN pic.twitter.com/cksSzstKU3 – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) November 18, 2021

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.