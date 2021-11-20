Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole Kidman’s series on Prime Video

By this time in the year, you will have eaten our recommendation of books for the summer and seen some of the most anticipated titles in series. Netflix has filled its premieres with titles such as New cherry flavors (a real discovery for the most surreal horror lovers) or surprising us all with the new season of Valeria; for his part, HBO is finishing the filming of two of the most anticipated returns to the little girl of the last ten years: the ‘reboot’ of Gossip girl and the new stories of Sex in New York under the name of And Just Like That …. Of course Amazon Prime Video He was not going to be left behind and, for this, he has prepared the new series that everyone will be talking about in the coming months: Nine Perfect Strangers.

Welcome to Tranquillum! A luxurious retreat where those who go want to complete a transformation complete and heal their problems from the outside. The plan is clear: 10 days of program with very marked schedules in which “nine perfect strangers“(as the title of this new series says) you will find the change you are looking for. Now, all of this is orchestrated by Masha, the director of this complex to whom he gives life Nicole Kidman and whose peace and tranquility will put you a little on your nerves.

And it is that the work of the actress is spectacular, in fact, she got into the role so much that she did not respond to her name and only if they referred to her as Masha stopped ignoring those who called her. And is that the australian actress surprises with a very strong Russian accent (so it will be more than advisable to see her in original version) to give life to this eccentric director who will immerse you in a thriller in which you will question each of the steps that are taken and where, little by little, you will learn what has led each of the attendees to participate in this retreat.

And is that if you like series like Big Little Lies (winner of several Emmy Awards and Golden Globes starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley), this title is for you. Liana moriarty She was in charge of bringing this series to the screen and, now, she returns with this production to Prime Video to stay glued to the sofa. A thriller that features a luxury cast where we can see other faces as applauded as Melissa mccarthy, Luke evans or Samara weaving. Easy, the August 20 The first three chapters are released on the Amazon platform and, from that day on, you will be able to enjoy new episodes every week. Are you ready to learn about the curious methods of Masha in Tranquillum?

