Nicolas Cage’s film that failed in cinema but is all the rage on Netflix – Para Ti Magazine

There are films that do not do well in the cinema and must find new places to try to succeed. The streaming platform is one of them, where they manage to take flight and position themselves among the most viewed content: this is one of those cases and we will tell you what it is about.

Netflix has accompanied this strategy with some projects that over time became a real fury. The Great Assault, the futuristic action film starring Nicolas Cage is one such case.

The film, which is 2018, is based on the 1997 North Hollywood Shooting. The act is accompanied by Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Fraser in the hit series Outlander. The rest of the cast is completed by Dwayne Cameron, Alexandra Dinu, Michael Rainey Jr. Shari Watson, Ori Pfeffer, Sean James, Weston Cage, Michael Bellisario and Cory Hardrict, among others.

Tells the story of Mike Chandler, a policeman who teams up with a young civilian to confront a group of dangerous heavily armed robbers who are trying to rob a bank. Without much preparation and with little weaponry, they embark on this difficult task.

In a Top 10 Movies (led by Red alert), The Great Assault It is located in the eighth position of the most viewed at this time by users of Netflix all over the world. When it premiered, the reviews were really lousy, but apparently the streaming public has given it the go-ahead and remains within the most chosen.

