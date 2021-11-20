New movie director Johnny Depp accuses MGM of sabotaging launch

Johnny Depp’s life became a source of scandal after his divorce from Amber Heard and the legal problems that arose from it. The actor’s latest film is Minamata – 35% and boy is he having trouble reaching theaters in the United States. Through Deadline The director of the film is reported to accuse MGM, the distributor, of sabotaging the launch over fears related to the actor’s reputation.

Do not miss: Fantastic Animals: Mads Mikkelsen would have liked to talk to Johnny Depp about it

In 2020, the lawsuit arising from the lawsuit he presented was developed Johnny depp against The Sun, a British news outlet that in 2018 called him a “wife beater.” The confrontation took place in the Royal Courts of London with Amber heard as a witness to the newspaper; Johnny lost and his career was greatly affected: he was fired from Fantastic Beasts 3 and Minamata has trouble landing in American theaters.

Andrew Levitas, Director of Minamata, presented a letter on July 26 in which it points to MGM as responsible for sabotaging the launch of the film in the United States. According to his position, the filmmaker’s concern is to bring the tragic story of Minamata to the whole world. The film adapts part of the photojournalist’s life Eugene smith, who through his camera was in charge of documenting the actions and consequences caused by the Japanese company Chisso, which dumped mercury into rivers, causing poisoning in the population of Minamata for decades. You can read part of the letter from Levites next:

We invite you to read: Winona Ryder withdrew her testimony in favor of Johnny Depp in libel trial

About a year ago, MGM bought the North American rights to the film Minamata after seeing it at the Berlinale. MGM intended to expose the suffering of the thousands of victims of one of the most egregious industrial pollution incidents the world has ever seen. By re-exposing their pain by sharing their story, this long-marginalized community hoped for only one thing: to lift the story from the shadows so other innocents would never be hurt like them … and it seemed at the time, with MGM as partner, a decades-long wish had finally come true.

Now imagine the devastation when they learned last week that despite an already successful global launch, MGM had decided to ‘bury the movie’ (in the words of acquisitions director Mr. Sam Wollman) because MGM was concerned about the possibility of that an actor’s personal problems in the film could reflect negatively on them and that, from MGM’s perspective, the victims and their families were secondary to this.

All those involved in this story and this fight more widely implore MGM to be part of the solution, to usher in a turning point in so many lives and to reconsider its decision to actively hamper the distribution and promotion of Minamata … We continue Firm that MGM will do the right thing in this situation, and as such, the filmmakers, the victims, their families, various NGOs and government agencies, and more, all eagerly await the opportunity to work together.

An MGM spokesperson responded to allegations by Levites, ensuring that the distribution company still has among its plans the launch of Minamata in theaters in the United States. It is worth wondering how long it will take to bring it to the northern country and if it will be well received by the public after the scandals of Johnny depp:

The film was purchased for release through American International Pictures (AIP), a division of MGM that handles daily releases. Minamata remains among future AIP releases, and at this time, the film’s US release date is yet to be announced.

You may also be interested in: Johnny Depp fans celebrate Dior for new ad starring actor