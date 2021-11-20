new behind-the-scenes photos show him with Jim Gordon

Matt Reeves’ film is presented as a reboot of the vigilante franchise, taking the character back to the beginning, in this case his second year of fighting the criminals of Gotham. Also, this story is inspired by important Batman comics, how Year one from Frank miller, The Long Halloween from Jeph loeb and Ego from Darwyn cooke.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

image.png

To complement the film in the best way, a luxury cast appears to play the main characters, Batman’s Side, in addition to Wright as Gordon, appear Andy Serkis What Alfred Pennyworth and Zoë Kravitz What Selina Kyle / Catwoman. On the side of the bad guys we have Colin farrell What Oswald cobblepot / The Penguin, John turturro like the mob boss Carmine falcone already Paul Dano as the main enemy, Riddler.

When Batman made the leap to the big screen with Tim Burton, the story showed a relationship without chemistry between Batman (Michael Keaton) and Commissioner Gordon (Patt hingle). The officer only went to the hero by lighting the bat-signal and he responded, no more, no less. Just with the arrival of the trilogy of the Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, a important and necessary focus on the relationship of these two characters, demonstrating the motivations of both and why they should trust each other. The film of Matt reeves will not put this aside, as new behind-the-scenes images show Batman working side by side with Jim.

image.png

This look anticipates that the dynamic between the characters is still alive and even raises the expectations of the fans to see how they interact Wright and Pattinson, and if they can live up to what Christian Bale and Gary Oldman did in the Nolan trilogy. The batman hit theaters in March 2022.

image.png

How much does HBO Max cost in Argentina?

HBO Max can be purchased with two subscription plans: