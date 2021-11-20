Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence premieres trailer

Netflix will premiere one of its strongest proposals of 2021 at the end of the year. Is about Don’t look up, an apocalyptic comedy that the platform has been announcing for months and that signifies its first collaboration with Leonardo Dicaprio. The giant of the N produces original films every year, but there are only a few that stand out and manage to reach the awards making a difference. This new film would be among the great bets of the platform.

The film is written and directed by Adam McKay -who in 2015 won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay by The Big short-, and from Netflix they promote it as “Based on real events that have not happened … yet.” This is the ironic humor that the film also presents us from the trailer: conspiracy theories, end of the world and skeptical characters.

Don’t Look Up (2021). Photo: Netflix.

This film has a luxury cast made up of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and Ariana Grande -among others- and its synopsis indicates: “Two low-profile astronomers must undertake a colossal media tour to alert humanity to an asteroid that is on its way to destroy planet Earth.”

Don’t look up It will have its premiere in selected theaters on December 9 – a strategy that Netflix usually applies for its most important films – and then it will hit the streaming service on December 24. Check out the trailer below: