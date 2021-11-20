Netatmo launches its Smart Carbon Monoxide Detector

The new Netatmo Smart Carbon Monoxide Detector It is a device that will allow us to protect ourselves from poisoning, it continuously measures the CO rate in the different rooms of our home in real time. In case of exceeding a certain threshold, it will automatically alert us to the mobile device and an alarm of 85dB of power will begin to sound to warn people to open the windows as soon as possible and leave immediately. This device is certified with CE (EN 50291) and the NF certificate which is reserved for products that have advanced standards.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death from accidental poisoning, this gas is odorless, invisible and does not irritate the eyes, so it is totally “invisible” to us. These types of gases are emitted by appliances that perform poor combustion, either because they are improperly installed or are not working properly, nor have they been serviced. If your home has combustion appliances such as a gas stove or boiler, having one of these devices can save your life. It is recommended to install one device in every room where there is a combustion appliance such as a boiler, fireplace or stove.

This detector works with a battery that has an estimated life of 10 years and it cannot be replaced, it is recommended that after 10 years they be replaced because it deteriorates over time. Other CO detectors have batteries with a duration between 1 and 5 years, in this case you can change the batteries without problems. Thanks to the long-lasting 10-year battery, we won’t have to worry until it reaches the end of its useful life. Of course, through the Netatmo app it will notify us that the battery has run out and that we will have to buy another.

A very important feature of this Netatmo Smart Carbon Monoxide Detector is that it has a self-test function, it will be able to verify the status of the CO sensor and if it is working correctly, it also performs checks on the remaining battery and even the battery. WiFi connection, in this way, with these checks we can ensure that we can trust this detector to notify us in case of CO detection. Of course, you also have to check the siren for the alarm, in this case it is advisable to carry out a functional test every year.

As with other Netatmo devices, this detector does not go anywhere, is completely wireless, and installs quickly. We simply have to fix it to the wall following Netatmo’s installation recommendations, which are detailed in the quick installation guide. The application for Android and iOS smartphones is Netatmo Home + Security, where we will also have smoke detectors and cameras from the manufacturer.

The price of this Netatmo Smart Carbon Monoxide Detector is € 99.99, it has no additional cost nor will we need to add a Hub to connect them, since they will connect directly to the WiFi wireless network of our home. This CO detector is now available on the official Netatmo website, on Amazon and also in Leroy Merlin stores.