“My heart broke”, Will Smith confesses what he felt when his son Jaden decided to emancipate himself – Metro Ecuador

At the age of 15, Jaden Smith opened up to his father, actor Will Smith, and decided to emancipate himself.

“My heart broke”, confessed the protagonist of the film Independence day.

The confession was made by Will in his new memoir and that the magazine People published several excerpts from that moment in his life.

There the actor confesses how hard it was for him to hear his youngest son tell him that he did not want more control of his parents and assume his own responsibilities before he was 18 years old.

In the United States, the emancipated minor gains control of their livelihood, from living arrangements to education and health care.

Generally, the minor, once emancipated, could apply for work permits, keep their income, and make important medical decisions for themselves.

The blow Jaden received

Smith assures that this decision occurred when both co-starred in the film After earth of 2013 and which Will called “a failure for critics with terrible numbers at the box office.”

“And the worst thing was that Jaden took the hit,” he wrote.

He emphasizes that the fans and the press “were too ruthless; They said and wrote things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat, ”Independent en Español reported.

“Jaden had literally done everything I asked him to do, and I had counseled him during the worst public assault he ever faced,” he added.

“I lost leadership as a parent”

The failure of the film and the situation that was generated between them, did not speak directly, but Will indicates in the publication that his son Jaden felt “betrayed” and “deceived” by him.

“He lost confidence in my leadership (…) At age 15, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart was torn. In the end he decided not to, but it is horrible to feel that you have hurt your children. “

Jaden is now 23 years old, while Will has another daughter, Willow, 21, with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

