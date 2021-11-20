MultiVersus, Warner’s “Smash Bros” is real, it will be free to play and will unite characters from DC, Cartoon Network and even Game of Thrones

The rumors are over, Warner Bros Games made it official ‘MultiVersus‘, his new video game inspired by ‘Smash Bros’, but with company characters. The title will be free-to-play, coming in 2022 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

The title is developed by Player First Games, a studio founded in Los Angeles and according to its website, it has a veteran team focused on “serve the players by using the player’s first thought”.

“With MultiVersus we are creating a different competitive game that allows us to combine an extensive list of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for players to enjoy”

At the moment they have only been revealed 13 characters that will be available from launch:

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Batman (DC)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Finn (Adventure Time)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Harley Quinn (DC)

Jake (Adventure Time)

Reindog (Steven Universe)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Steven (Steven Universe)

Superman (DC)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Wonder Woman (DC)

The company clarifies that the list of characters will continue to grow with the passing of the seasons. Regarding the available modes, there will be four-player battles, all against all, in teams and two-player confrontations.

MultiVerse will have cross-play and shared progression on all launch pads.