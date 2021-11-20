While there are certain exceptions, generally today most movie sequels are part of an already planned saga of movie franchise movie universes that are of interest to most audiences.

After all, the idea of ​​doing a sequel arises because the original film has done quite well at the box office.

We have a very recent example in Daggers in the back, an intrigue and comedy film by Rian Johnson whose success has earned him a sequel that was not originally planned.

However, there is a wide range of great movie sequels so bad that they should never have existed. And what is worse, right now there are several continuations underway that no one is interested in seeing.

Today, in Hobby Consolas, we review some Movie sequels coming soon but no one had asked for.

NIGHT HAS FALLEN

There are certain films that go somewhat unnoticed on the billboard, but to everyone’s surprise, when watching them they are quite satisfactory.

That happened to Olympus Has Fallen (here known as Objetive the white house), 2013 film directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, and Morgan Freeman.

Thanks to word of mouth, the film was quite successful, prompting two more sequels to be made, London Has Fallen (Target: London) and Angel Has Fallen (Target: Washington DC), again with the main cast except for Aaron Eckhart, who is not in the latest installment.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney +. Subscribe for € 8.99 / month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. Start subscription

The problem is that, Following the same formula for so long, the saga ends up becoming too repetitive, something that has been noticed at the box office with each sequel to this saga, its collection decreasing considerably with respect to the original.

Because, when it was announced in November 2020 that the saga would feature a fourth installment titled Night Has Fallen, many fans have been somewhat reluctant to go to the cinema to see it. And of course the evaluations of the previous installment do not help it, as we showed in our review of Target: Washington DC.

RIDDICK 4: FURYA

Yes OK Pitch Black had its place among the public, its aftermath The Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick they left a lot to be desired.

It is because of that its next sequel, titled Riddick 4: Furya, does not arouse the greatest interest from fans.

The second film was a resounding failure at the box office, and critics did not hold it in high regard either.

Despite this, Vin Diesel remained interested in rescuing the saga with a third installment (and now a fourth), and it seems that he does not learn his lesson.

THE LAST WITCH HUNTER 2

Vin Diesel has an ugly habit of starring movie continuations no one asked for. We’ve seen it with the Riddick saga, but the actor has more unnecessary sequels in the works.

Among his next projects is the sequel to The last witch hunter, a rather lazy movie about an immortal witch hunter (you can read our review of The Last Witch Hunter here).

While it is true that The sequel to The Last Witch Hunter was planned before the premiere of its first installment, the poor reception of the film left the continuation in the air. However, Vin Diesel confirmed last year that the project was still underway.

Poor Diesel is hell-bent on turning unpopular movies into hit franchises. But if a movie has really gone bad, is its continuation going to be better?

BLOODSHOT 2

Continuing with the unnecessary sequelae that Vin Diesel has going, we have the continuation of Bloodshot, another product that no one had asked for.

Although we did not dislike the film (here is our review of Bloodshot), the film was badly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, which triggered little box office collection.

Based on the eponymous character from Valiant Comics, Bloodshot was produced with the intention of starting a cinematic universe in the style of Marvel or DC.

However, the film also received very bad reviews from much of the specialized press and the public, so Bloodshot 2 is not a highly anticipated movie to see in theaters.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME 2

Directed in 2017 by Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, Call me by your name It is one of the best films of recent cinema that won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The success of the film led to talks for a continuation, and in early 2020 Luca Guadagnino himself confirmed that a sequel would take place.

Nevertheless, Call Me by Your Name is very well closed so that there is a need for a sequel, much less that it can capture the same essence as the original film.

However, the recent controversy that revolves around the actor Armie Hammer could lead to the fact that either the sequel to Call Me by Your Name is not carried out, or it is done by replacing the interpreter. It would not be the first time…

BRIGHT 2

Netflix already had a sequel signed before launching on its platform Bright, action fantasy film directed by David Ayer and starring Will Smith.

Nevertheless, the movie was quite disappointing in many respects (You can read our review of Bright here), so right now the idea of ​​a sequel coming soon to Netflix does not provoke much enthusiasm in its users.

FANTASTIC ANIMALS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE

After adapting the JK Rowling book series, the Harry Potter film universe continued with Fantastic beasts and where to find them, with Eddie Redmayne in the title role.

Already established as a saga of films, the first installment was quite popular with critics and audiences (you can read our review of Fantastic Beasts and where to find them here), presenting an intriguing plot about Gellert Grindelwald and his imminent confrontation with the great Albus Dumbledore.

Soon came its sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but it was looser than the previous installment, something we discussed in our review of Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The saga will continue with Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, a film so long awaited for many as unnecessary for others.

Between the (usually) little enthusiasm for the latest film and the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic has delayed the release of the new installment to 2022, there is not much desire to see the film in theaters.

As if that were not enough, the controversial dismissal of Johnny Depp by Warner has caused the rejection of a large part of the fans for watching Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

FACE TO FACE 2

Certainly the best example of movie sequels no one had asked for it is Face to face 2, sequel to the popular 1997 film starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage.

Although at first it was said that a remake would be made, it was finally confirmed that it will be a sequel that Adam Wingard will direct and in which he intends to have the original cast again.

The premise was already absurd enough in the original movie (even if it was a pretty entertaining movie later), so a sequel to Face to Face is completely unnecessary.

However, although no one has asked for this continuation, in part we cannot help being curious about how they will present the plot so that the characters of John Travolta and Nicolas Cage exchange their faces (and voices, their bodies …) again.

THE MERCENARIES 4

The first movie of The mercenaries hit theaters in 2010 and was successful in bringing together a good cast of the most famous tough guys in action movies, loving it so much that two more sequels were made.

However, the third installment in the series was a complete disaster for Lionsgate. Not because the movie was extremely bad or anything like that, but because the tape was leaked online and most people saw it pirated.

It also didn’t help that the film was rated for ages 13 and older and eliminated extreme violence, causing interest in the series to plummet.

Despite this, it has been announced The Mercenaries 4 with the idea of ​​continuing to get the most out of the saga. But after three installments watching “more of the same”, a quarter is quite unnecessary for many of the viewers.

THE NUN 2

The great success it had Warren expedient In cinemas, it caused not only several sequels to be made, but an entire horror cinematic universe through various spin-offs focused on its terrifying supernatural creatures.

One of the highest grossing spinoffs was The nun, film centered on the demonic nun of The Warren File: The Enfield Case whose success has led to a sequel being made.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney +. Subscribe for € 8.99 / month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. Start subscription

But that a movie is a box office does not imply that it has to be good, and certainly for many it was not, so the realization of a sequel has not aroused special interest in a large part of the fans.

So far our review of some Movie sequels coming soon but no one had asked for. Which of all of them do you wait with less desire? Let us know in our comments section.