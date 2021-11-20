Motorcyclist jumped off a 135-meter cliff and survived

French motorcyclist Tom Pagès has never been afraid to push the limits of freestyle motocross and impose his own style, his latest feat was jump off a 135 meter cliff and survive.

Tom Pagès is a multiple Red Bull X-Fighters champion and decided to mark a new milestone jumping off a cliff at the Avoriaz ski resort in France.

The 36-year-old Pagès, who also has five X Games gold medals, two silver and one bronze, I wanted to combine freestyle motocross and skydiving with this exhilarating cliff jump and then landing with a parachute.

Motorcyclist Tom Pagès performed a tremendous feat by jumping off a 135-meter cliff and surviving. Photo: Oliver Godbold / Red Bull Content Pool

“I enjoy skydiving in my spare time, when I am not on a motorcycle (…) In 2020, I went to Dubai with this in mind, but COVID caused everything to be delayed, finally with the support of my sponsors and, despite the complexity of the project, I have had the opportunity to make my dream come true ”. Tom Pagès

What was Tom Pagès’ jump off the cliff like?

Photo: Oliver Godbold / Red Bull Content Pool

After a freestyle race with three tricks through the streets of the famous Alpine resort, Pagès shifted into fourth gear and It accelerated down a seven-meter-high ramp at 80 km / h.

The motorcyclist was thrown more than 55 meters from the cliff, doing a double front turn in midair and then freefall on his motorcycle at 150 km / h before deploying his parachutes for landing 30 seconds later.