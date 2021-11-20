Mission impossible: Tom Cruise lands by helicopter in the garden of an English family

ANDl american actor Tom cruise landed by helicopter in the spacious garden of a family in Warwickshire (England) as part of the filming of the new installment of the action saga ‘Mission Impossible’, according to local media.

The well-known 59-year-old Hollywood star used Alison Webb’s property for one of the film’s scenes after the owner of the garden was notified that a celebrity – whose name was not disclosed – was landing there. as the Coventry airfield is temporarily closed. Speaking to the British television channel BBC, this citizen said that she thought it would be “cool” if her children were able to witness the helicopter landing in their garden, an experience that was “surreal”.

As a thank you, Cruise allowed Webb’s children to take a helicopter ride as well as posing for numerous photos with the family.

After leaving the device, the popular actor “approached the children to chat with them; he gave us an elbow and thanked us,” Webb revealed.

The media also indicate that the actor also went to an Indian restaurant in the city of Birmingham, where he had chicken Tikka Massala and where he left 60 pounds (about 70 euros / 82 dollars) to tip the employees.