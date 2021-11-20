MIR 2022 exam | Oncology concepts most asked

Paula Jiménez-Fonseca.

The date for the MIR 2022 exam It is approaching and thousands of medical graduates are immersed in the final months of preparation. Like every week, in order to make homework easier for students, Medical Writing he delves into one of the specialties that make up the test. On this occasion, to address the branch of Oncology, a specialty that has gained weight in recent years in the exercise, the newspaper has the collaboration of Paula Jimenez-Fonseca, medical oncologist at the Central Hospital of Asturias and coordinator of the MIR Asturias Course.

Regarding the most notorious concepts in the test, in all MIR exams with clinical cases related to image, they have been included radiological, functional or pathological images of cancer. In this regard, Jiménez-Fonseca emphasizes that the most repeated has been chest CT with masses corresponding to lung cancer. A note that the 12,477 applicants provisionally admitted to the MIR 2022 exam should not lose sight of.



What are the concepts of Oncology most asked in the MIR?

Likewise, it argues that applicants should not overlook the most frequently asked blocks, which are etiopathological and clinical agents. “Among the causal factors, the questions related to human papillomavirus, Epstein bar virus, tobacco; in premalignant lesions, Barret’s esophagus and colonic polyps and in family cancer, Lynch syndrome ”, he explains.

In addition, he adds that symptoms most present in the questionnaire, asked more than 10 times in the MIR, are those of pancreatic cancer, triad asthenia, anorexia and weight loss and obstructive jaundice and hematuria in bladder cancer.

However, in the last three years, there has been no question no drug treatment of cancer, but, as he remarks, importance has been given to knowing the treatment, surgery, radiotherapy and / or medical treatment according to the stage and other factors.

In this sense, the oncologist recalls that in the MIR 2019 exam, held in February 2020, the last question, 185, was a reservation question that referred to the immunotherapy concept and its mechanism of action against cancer.

How important is Oncology in the MIR exam?

Cancer MIR questions are have been increasing throughout the yearss until reaching a total of 51 questions in the MIR 2017, held in January 2018. According to the doctor, these questions were distributed in the block of different specialties, while those relating to Oncology accounted for 3-5 and 2 more if we add those of the palliative care block.

However, in the last MIR held on March 27, 2021, there was no specific Oncology block and the questions about cancer were reduced to 29. “This meant a median of 40 questions about cancer (15 percent of the exam) with more questions than any other specialty or pathology,” he points out, they underline that, until the year 2021, the specific questions of the Oncology block were 3-5.



How to face the MIR preparation?

Regarding the advice to face the demanding test for doctors, the doctor recommends, on the one hand, go from general to detail in common knowledge of any discipline, as well as understanding, pathophysiology, treatment.

Regarding the specific guidelines for Oncology, it is worth studying the most common of each neoplasm and the treatments with the greatest impact on results. “As advice to take care of the emotional part, find a balance between work and rest and activate motivation thinking that this overexertion has a beautiful purpose, to be in a medical profession in a few months”, concludes the oncologist.