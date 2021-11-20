“Michael Jordan Ruined Basketball; LeBron James Is The Best,” Says Scottie Pippen | News from Mexico

CHICAGO, Illinois.- Scottie pippen, former player of the Chicago Bulls, he threw everything at his former teammate, Michael Jordan, with whom he won everything in the NBA.

Both players were the figures of that mythical team that marked an era in the best basketball in the world. Nevertheless, Pippen said Jordan ruined the sport.

“I will go as far as to say that Michael Jordan has ruined basketball. In the 80s, in the schoolyards, everyone played moving the ball, passing it to him to help the team. In the 90 that ended,” he wrote in his book ‘Ungarded’.

“Everyone wanted to be like Mike. Well then, Mike didn’t want to passHe did not want to rebound and did not want to defend the best rival player. Uara him, “he recounted.

Also, to increase the controversy, the former player too space was given to ensure that Lebron James is the best basketball player of all time, because the yes it involves in the game to his companions.

“That’s why I think LeBron James is the best of all time. He does everything and involves his teammates,” he finished.