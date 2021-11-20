Michael Burry, from Bitcoin naysayer to announcing Elon Musk’s Tesla crash

Key facts: Last May, Burry posted a $ 500 million short position against Tesla.

Burry has stated that bitcoin will not be a replacement for fiat money as a store of value.

Michael Burry, recognized for being one of the first to predict the real estate crisis of 2008 and for being a staunch critic of Bitcoin, now lashes out at Tesla, considering that the assertions of its CEO, Elon Musk, about the reasons for it are “excuses”. sell over $ 8 billion in shares of the electric car company.

The real reason behind this sale is to want to sell the company, and take advantage of the overvaluation of the shares, according to Burry himself.

However, for Musk, the sale of the shares It is due to the demands of politicians, as is the case of the former candidate for the presidency Bernie Sanders, from paying taxes.

Elon declares: “Selling shares is the only way to pay tax that I have,” since all his money is in shares. However, it seems that for Michael Burry this is nothing more than a simple excuse.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

According to the @BurryArchive account, which is responsible for collecting all the tweets from the doctor and market analyst, since it is common for him to enable and disable his account, Musk is not selling shares to pay taxes. He doesn’t have a need for cash, given the recent sale of his mansion for $ 88 million.

Bitcoin, crisis and Michael Burry

The doctor, turned market analyst, is known for two things: being one of the first to discover the real estate crisis of 2008, and for his character in the film The Big Short (The Big Short) that recounts the events that occurred during that epoch.

He has also become famous for not being friends with Bitcoin., but not for reasons inherent to technology, but because of how “fragile” that, in his opinion, this cryptocurrency can be in the face of government regulations. Since, a prohibitive regulation, such as the one that occurred in China, would negatively affect the price of the mother cryptocurrency.

Burry’s opinion, after what happened in 2008, is considered by experts and analysts. This not see bitcoin as an investment for the long termHowever, in the short term, the possibility of a bull market may exist, although under the context that “anything can happen”, according to the limits.

Bitcoin has not been the exception in terms of Burry’s rejection. The US dollar itself has seen the doctor set positions against the appreciation of treasury bonds, whose instruments directly affect the US currency.

Despite being a detractor of cryptocurrencies, even comparing them to “a bubble similar to the crisis of 2008”, owns shares in several of the companies that invest in crypto assets, like Coinbase and Square. Whose performance depends largely on the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The fight between millionaires

Burry mentions that Elon Musk’s real purpose is to ultimately sell Tesla. With the sale of shares by Elon, they have fallen more than 12% in just one week.

Burry: «The [Elon] you don’t need money. He just wants to sell Tesla. Source: Twitter.

Michael Burry already has shorted Tesla for more than $ 500 million. This type of strategy defines that, by lowering the price of the company’s shares, Burry will make money. Otherwise, if the price increases, the position will lose money.

By the time Burry went public with this position, the company’s stock was above $ 500, now standing above $ 1000, even after the Elon share sale.

For his part Elon, has demonstrated the power of their opinions within the cryptocurrency markets. The price of bitcoin, and mainly that of the cryptocurrency meme dogecoin (DOGE), for example, they are often affected by positive or negative comments that the tycoon has done about the ecosystem.

For now everything remains to be seen between the dispute between Elon and Burry.