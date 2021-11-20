Mexican pride! Salma Hayek presents her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles United States.- Mexican actress Salma Hayek joined the list of great luminaries that feature a star in the Hall of Fame on Hollywood, after unveiling his plaque at an event held yesterday in The Angels, California.

The Veracruz woman was accompanied by her husband Francois-Henri Pinault And your daughter Valentina Paloma Pinaultbesides the actor Adam Sandler, with whom he shared credits in the comedy They are like children, the winning director of the Oscar Chloé Zhao, with whom he worked on the last film of Marvel Eternals, and Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles and a great friend of the actress.

Hayek, dressed in an elegant black dress, revealed that her star is very close to the Chinese Theater, emblematic cinema of the Hollywood Boulevard. It was precisely on that street that the Mexican suffered a terrible act of discrimination, two years after having arrived at USA.

She said that a man tried to attack her with a knife when he was with a couple of friends on the boulevard, and that no one helped them until two people managed to reduce the attacker.

Why am I telling you this story? Because every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard that’s what I remember. And the truth is that that night when I went home I said to myself: ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me to be here. They almost killed me today, ‘”he said.

Salma Hayek accompanied by her family

He recalled other times when he was a victim of racism because of his nationality, and even recalled that the same studies believed that he would not be successful in Hollywood, which is why they suggested that he return to Mexico to make soap operas.

I remember once I went to the cinema and someone hit me on the back of my chair and said: ‘Mexican, don’t you sit in front of me. Go back to your country. ‘ I remember once again I was queuing at a cafeteria and someone grabbed my arm, pulled me out of the line and said: ‘I’m not going to line up behind a Mexican woman,’ “he lamented.

She added that her fans were the ones who gave her the courage to continue looking for opportunities in American cinema, because although she was not known in Hollywood, many Latinos identified and supported her.

“They understood that I had come with dreams like them. These fans have been with me for 37 years. In the hard times, they gave me the courage,” he said.

Source: El Heraldo de México