Memo Ochoa responds to death threats received in Mexico with this video

After the failure of the Mexican National Team in the double playoff date, Guillermo Ochoa received harsh threats and he was fed up. How did the man from America respond?

November 20, 2021 10:29 am

The road to the World Cup next year seemed extremely straightforward. The Mexican National Team was very close to finishing the first round undefeated and had made a good difference with respect to its pursuers, but the defeats against the United States and Canada once again plunged the country into a severe crisis.

With the same number of points as Panama, El Tri occupies third place in the table by goal difference and is very close to the playoff zone, so it is feared to experience the same situation as in 2014.

Faced with this harsh panorama, the fans were fed up and crossed the line of coherence, launching harsh threats against the players that even ended up being fatal for some members of their families.

One of the most punished in social networks was Guillermo Ochoa, who was accused of being one of the most responsible for this present and of not being able to defend the goal of the selected one.

To counteract this situation, the Memo decided to publish a video on his personal Instagram account where he is seen training on his return to Club América, making it clear that he will do everything possible to improve his performance and thus rise to the occasion. .

The man with curlers knows that he cannot fail, since Qatar 2022 will be the last chance of his career to be part of a World Cup, since at his age (36 years old) it would be impossible to reach the 2026 edition that will be performed at home jointly with the USA and Canada.