Memo Ochoa reappeared after the threats he received in the Mexico National Team

Memo Ochoa surprised fans by reappearing on the public scene after his wife Karla Mora exposed the death threats he received.

November 19, 2021 · 14:39 hs

Memo Ochoa lives moments of tension after his performance in the match with the Mexico National Team against Canada 2-1 where some of the fans blamed him for receiving the two annotations and, later, some decided to send his wife Karla Mora threats of death.

The mythical Mexican goalkeeper suffered threatening messages from some of the fans who sent his wife after the match against the Canadian team, making him guilty of the defeat.

“Tell your asshole not to play in the National Team anymore, if it’s not time to kill yourself and rape you and your family,” Karla Mora revealed through her Instagram profile regarding the threats she received, which generated concern in the football players.

For his part, the former Ajaccio goalkeeper ended up reappearing through a post on his Instagram profile where he ignored the alarming episode he lived with one of the fans waiting to overcome the situation.

“Back home to prepare for a league that we have been looking forward to in Coapa for a long time and to move forward that the day will come to correct / improve and resume the planned course in qualifying. All in good time,” wrote Ochoa.

Pending the resolution of the playoffs, Memo Ochoa hopes to return to his good footballing level with Club América, which is classified to the quarterfinals of the Liguilla in the 2021 Apertura Tournament.